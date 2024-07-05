Dept takes stock of damages to power dept

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The damages caused by the monsoon fury to the electricity systems in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and the state as a whole were discussed during a meeting between Power Minister Chowna Mein’s adviser Jikke Tako and officers of the power department here recently.

During the meeting, Power CE (TP&MZ) TK Tarabriefed the adviser on “the existing fundamentals of the power system background of the nation, region and the state, with regard to their present network operations vis-à-vis the generation plants,” a press release from the power department stated, adding that the field officers concerned apprised Tako of the “sporadic but intense localised damages of distribution systems of 33 kV, 11 kV and low tension (LT) at various locations in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa and Doimukh areas.”

However, the field officers and staffers worked relentlessly and restored the electricity supply to the affected areas, the adviser was informed.

“Damages and disruption of power supply at the distribution levels had also been reported from Sagalee (P/Pare), Pakke-Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Daporijo (U/Subansiri), Aalo (W/Siang), Yingkiong(U/Siang), and Pasighat (E/Siang), but have since been restored,” the release said.

Major damages to the Yingkiong-Angong Nallah and the Yingkiong-Tuting lines have been reported, but the field officers have been unable to assess the damages owing to “extreme terrain difficulties, even for foot trekking,” and “a clear report on the situation in Daporijo is awaited,” it said.

The CE informed the adviser that, “in the interest of essential public services, the field divisions have carried out restoration works with financial liabilities,in anticipation of allocation of the required fund from the government in due course,” it added.

After the meeting, Tako visited some of the vulnerable areas with electrical installation. While taking stock of the situation at the vital 33/11 kV substation in Panchali, “he took serious note of the manmade disaster being caused to the substation premises, and directed the capital electrical division authority to immediately file an FIR against the individual for needful legal action as per law for cutting the steep hill, causing landslide that is posing severe threat to the substation, which is an essential service public property,” the release informed.

“He further instructed the divisional authority for immediate proposal of protection system in due consultation with civil engineering expert,” it said.

On being informed about “planting of bamboo groves and indiscriminate construction of buildings beneath and within the right of way (RoW) corridor of the transmission and distribution lines, which cause supply disruptions and difficulty in line maintenance,” the adviser appealed to the public to allow the power department officials and personnel to “carry out all the vegetations infringing the RoW corridor of the lines, and to avoid putting up building structures below and within the RoW corridors, which otherwise endanger their own lives and properties, besides unnecessary disruptions of power supplies to all,” the release said, and quoted Tako as saying that he would ask the district administration to pass orders in this regard.

Power Department Secretary RK Sharma also held a review meeting with the power department CE and took stock of the situation, the release said.