AACWA resents PGCIL’s decision to empanel nat’l-level companies

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) on Wednesday expressed resentment over the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd’s (PGCIL) Itanagar-based executive director’s decision to empanel other companies “to execute comprehensive scheme for strengthening of transmission and distribution in Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a representation, the AACWA termed the decision to empanel other national-level companies for civil works in Arunachal “demoralising and victimising the local registered contractors of the state.”

The association also questioned how the PGCIL could arbitrarily nominate or award works to national-level companies, ignoring the state-owned departments such as the public works, rural works, urban & housing, etc.

It urged the chief minister’s office to intervene in the matter, and appealed to the chief minister to direct the PGCIL to “deposit amount of the civil works items to the state government accounts for speedy completion of the projects.”