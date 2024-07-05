Wangsu inspects India’s first integrated aqua park

ZIRO, 4 Jul: Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday inspected India’s first integrated aqua park and aqua museum, constructed in Tarin, which stretches over 10 hectares in Ziro valley of Lower Subansiri district.

The aquatic park is proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wangsu, who is on a two-day visit here, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project, but expressed concern over whether the project would be completed within the stipulated time of August month-end.

In response, the executing agency assured that “95 per cent of the work has been completed and sufficient human resource has been put to task to complete the remaining work on a war footing.”

The minister suggested “improving the aesthetic look of the arena before the formal inauguration,” and said that “beautification of the area will also boost tourism, which will further uplift the local economy.”

He later visited a piggery farm, a dairy farm and bio-fertiliser plant, and interacted with the staffers and HoDs.

The minister was accompanied by former minister Tage Taki, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development & Fisheries Secretary Hage Tadi, and the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner.

Later, in the afternoon, Wangsu convened a meeting with the HoDs of the agriculture and the horticulture departments to chalk out the future course of action for the overall progress of the department and the state as a whole.

He urged the HoDs to “expedite all pending projects for early completion, without compromising with quality.”