All remote areas to have access to essential services: CM

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asserted that his government is committed to realising the goal of a developed Arunachal by focusing on comprehensive and inclusive development strategies.

He said that all unconnected villages will be linked to the administrative headquarters.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that even the most remote areas have access to essential services and infrastructure,” Khandu said in a post on X.

As per the union rural development ministry, out of 455 villages in the state, 135 villages are yet to be connected.

The chief minister also promised total implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Terming the NEP-2020 adopted by the central government as one of the greatest reforms in the education sector, Khandu said, “The complete implementation of NEP-2020 will promote universal access to quality education and improve learning outcomes across the state.”

“We want our students to be equipped with 21st-century skills necessary for their personal and professional growth,” he said.

During the last fiscal, the state government spent about Rs 1,300 crores to develop infrastructure of government schools across the state.

“This holistic approach will not only address current educational challenges but will also prepare the youth of the state to be competitive and capable in a rapidly evolving world,” the chief minister added. (PTI)