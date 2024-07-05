Guv releases book on Kargil war

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik released a book titled Kargil War: The Turning Point at Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

The book, authored by former commanding officer of the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, late Col MB Ravindranath, offers insight into the actions and operations of the battalion from May to July, 1999,during Operation Vijay.

The battalion was instrumental in capturing the imposing Tololing area in the Drass sector on 12 and 13 June, 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point during Operation Vijay.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor, who had also commanded the 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles from 1990-’93, commended late Col Ravindranath for the in-depth narration of the valour and élan of the Indian Army. He also expressed appreciation for the contributions of late Col Ravindranath’s widow Anitha Ravindranath, and the officers of the 2 Rajputana Rifles in bringing out the publication.

“This reflects the institute bonhomie and spirit of camaraderie of our forces,” he said, adding that the book “is a firsthand report from the war zone and highlights the acumen and gallantry of officers and troops of the regiment. “

“The book delves into many leadership nuances and psychological aspects of warfighting,” he said.

Kargil War: The Turning Point is very inspiring and it must reach the people aiming to join the armed forces, Parnaik said, and suggested that the book “must be in every school and college library.”

Parnaik’s wife Anagha Parnaik, retired lieutenant general Mohinder Puri, retired colonel D Devasahayam, among others, attended the book launch ceremony.

The 12-chapter book provides comprehensive details, starting from ‘The Gathering Storm’, when the intrusions came to light in early May of 1999, to the unit’s movement from Kigam to Drass, the preparations, acclimatisation and training of troops, and the planning and attacks on Tololing on 13 Juneand Three Pimples on 28 June, 1999.

The author has vividly described the challenges and gives a true picture of the combat realities. The author ends by highlighting the exceptional artillery fire support. (Raj Bhavan)