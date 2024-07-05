PPA seeks urgent steps to avoid shortage of essential items

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) appealed to the Kurung Kumey district administration to issue directives to the authorities concerned to make immediate arrangements to avoid shortage of essential items, and to ensure restoration of communication in the district.

“If necessary, choppers service may be introduced in the district for the convenience of the public and the government personnel,” PPA president Kahfa Bengia said in a letter to the deputy commissioner.

The party informed that the Koloriang bridge was washed away due to heavy downpour on 30 June.

It further said that landslides occurred at various locations, causing disruption of surface communication to six circles of the district, including Koloriang, “which may cause shortage of basic food items and inconvenience to the commuters in the district.”