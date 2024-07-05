Tsering inspects Gohpur-Sangdupota road

[Manoj Singh]

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Following the report of large-scale damages caused to the newly constructed state highway from Gohpur Tinali here to Jote in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district, PWD (northwest, western and Central-A zones) minister’s adviser Phurpa Tseringinspected the road on Thursday.

He was accompanied by PWD (WZ) Chief Engineer Gamnya Padu, Superintendent Engineer CS Choutang, Doimukh Division Executive Engineer Techi Ramda, and other officers.

Talking to the media, Tsering said that he has instructed the engineers to “clear the debris accumulated due to heavy landslide.”

“This road was blocked and the restoration process is in full progress, and vehicular movement has already started. But still, I would request vehicle owners and commuters to drive safely and remain alert while driving on this road when there is heavy rainfall,” he said.

Tsering added that “proper restoration and repairing will require huge fund.

“However, I have asked the officer to go ahead with the work for proper restoration, so that people in these areasand several institutions do not get affected due to poor road connectivity,” he added.

Later, he inspected the ongoing construction of the four-lane highway in between Papu Nallah and Naharlagun.

“I have been carrying out inspection one or two days a week to remain updated on the work’s progress. The major setback is the weather condition, which does not allow the work to progress. Anyway, we will continue to make efforts to ensure that the road is smooth for the commuters in this particular stretch,” said Tsering.