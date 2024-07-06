Anjaw district reviews monsoon preparedness

HAWAI, 5 Jul: A district-level review meeting on monsoon preparedness and action taken report was organized by the Anjaw District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Friday.

During the meeting, it was informed that rice has been stocked at FCI Khupa for three months to issue at the time of extreme exigency only.

The Hayuliang ADC and the DF&CSO are also in liaison with the concerned Bazaar secretaries for keeping essential stock of ration items during the monsoon period.

All the circle officers, heads of department in the district had been asked to pass on information to GBs and PR leaders regarding stocking adequate ration items by all concerned during the rainy season.

Anjaw DMO and all medical officers have been instructed to stock sufficient medicines in health centres including CHC, PHC of the district.

During the meeting, the DMO and DVO have been directed to constitute Rapid Response Teams (RRT) for pre and post flood eventuality. They are also asked to issue instruction to the private pharmacies to maintain stock of medicines during the monsoon period.

PHED has been asked to maintain water purification materials and arrange alternate water supply like tankers etc, in case of damage to water supply projects during the monsoon.

During the meeting, PWD and RWD have been asked to prepare for maintenance for roads in case of road disruption, while UD department was instructed to keep all the drains clean for free flow of water.

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) preparedness and preparation of heat wave action plan were also discussed.

A District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting was also held alongside the disaster review meeting to scrutinize and dispose of various individual relief assistance cases etc, said an official release.