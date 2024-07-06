PwD orgs seek state commissioner

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: The Divyangjan Welfare Society and the Divyangjan Youth Association have jointly submitted a memorandum to the law, social justice & empowerment minister, seeking a full-time state commissioner “for the right of persons with disabilities (PwD) as per SIPDA Act, 2016.”

The organisations also sought “provision of special courts to deal with officers under the RPwD Act, 2016,” besides setting up a recreation centre and a multipurpose building in Jollang village.

They also sought “creation of barrier-free environment” under the SIPDA Act, 2016, in East Kameng district hq Seppa.