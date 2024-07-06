Likabali facing water shortage

LIKABALI, 5 Jul: The residents of Likabali town in Lower Siang district are facing acute drinking water shortage for the last two weeks due to damages caused to the pipelines.

Massive landslide triggered by rain has damaged the main ductile iron pipeline, thereby severely disrupting the water supply in Likabali town, Likabali division of PHE&WS EE Binga Gara, informed.

Men and machineries have been engaged to clear the landslides as well as recover the buried pipes. “The field staff of the PHE&WS is rendering their best efforts to restore the damaged pipelines, but incessant rain is hampering the works,” he said.

Stating that the restoration work will take two to three days subject to weather conditions, Gara has appealed to the residents to bear with the inconvenience caused to them.

Water tankers have been pressed into service since 2 July to supply drinking water to the affected residents. (DIPRO)