RGU announces entrance exams dates

RONO HILLS, 5 Jul: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will conduct the RGUCET-2024 from 6 to 12 July, while the RGUPET-2024 will be held from 13 to 15 July, the university informed in a release.

Besides the university’s Rono Hills campus, the RGUCET-2024 will be held at University of Science & Technology Meghalaya near Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru College at Pasighat, Dera Natung Govt College at Itanagar, Indira Gandhi Govt. College at Tezu and at Govt College Bomdila campus.

The RGUPET-2024 will be held for admissions to a total of 253 PhD vacant seats in 37 departments at the RGU campus here only.

Vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha disclosed that RGU as a central university is conducting the common entrance test for 80 percent of the seats in all the programmes, while the remaining 20 percent of the seats are being filled through the CUET scores conducted by National Testing Agency.

For the last two years RGU had joined the CUET for its five undergraduate courses, namely BCA, BSc. (Agriculture), BSc. (Geology), BFA and BMus to which the students are primarily admitted through NTA conducted CUET.

RGU joint registrar David Pertin informed that a total of 20444 candidates have been shortlisted to vie for a seat in different courses and programmes on offer. He further informed that candidates who were appearing in final semester/year examinations of any qualifying degrees were eligible to apply and sit for the ensuing RGUPET & RGUCET-2024.

However, their admissions on selection through entrance shall be confirmed only after scrutiny of the original documents and the result of their respective qualifying examinations, he said.

Pertin informed that an 11-member Central Co-ordination Committee for Common Entrance Tests with professor S.K Patnaik of the department of Geography has been constituted for smooth conduct of the entrance tests.

RGUPET & RGUCET-2024 Central Coordination Committee chairman prof. SK Patnaik informed that the time slots for every test will be maintained as per the prescribed schedule in all the centres. He further disclosed that 4881 candidates are competing for admission to 760 BEd seats spread in RGU’s dept of education and 10 affiliated teacher education colleges of the state.