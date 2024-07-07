Career counselling for students held

KHONSA, 6 Jul: A career counselling programme was held at the PWD circuit house community hall here on Friday.

The initiative, led by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal, was aimed at enhancing the academic performance and future career prospects of the students of the district.

A total of 2,116 students from various government schools across the district, along with principals and headmasters, attended the programme.

The DC engaged with the students, addressing their questions about different subjects and career opportunities. The session focused on guiding the students of Classes 8 and 12 regarding the importance of career planning and the opportunities available across different sectors.

The interactive session allowed students to express their curiosity and get their doubts clarified by Singhal. Her expertise and insights provided invaluable perspectives, making the session enlightening for all attendees.

Tirap DDSE KC Lowangcha in her address commended the DC for her dedication to the students’ welfare, and urged the students to “retain and apply the knowledge gained from the session in your academic and career pursuits.”

Borduria CO Yowa Anya also spoke. (DIPRO)