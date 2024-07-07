Champion AAPAWA team returns to warm welcome

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh team, which excelled in the 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship held in Palghar, Maharashtra, from 28 June to 1 July, was given a warm welcome by the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA), parents, and various organisations at the Naharlagun railway station on Friday morning.

The team, representing the AAPAWA, was adjudged the champion in the national championship.

The 68-delegate team won 102 medals in total, comprising 43 gold, 33 silver and 26 bronze medals, “which is one of the best performances of any delegation representing our state so far,” the AAPAWA stated in a release.