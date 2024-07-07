MLAs meet stakeholders  to improve education sector

YUPIA, 6 Jul: In a move to improve the quality of education in rural Papum Pare district, Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek and Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi jointly convened a coordination meeting here with the key stakeholders from the education sector on Friday.

During the meeting, which was aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts and addressing pressing challenges in the education system, DDSE TT Tara briefed the MLAs on the issues and problems faced by the education department.

“The primary focus should be on rationalisation of teachers through transfer and posting; providing sufficient number of subject teachers; merging defunct schools and those with low enrolment; providing accommodations for teacher; reviving hostels and stipendiary schools; improvement of school infrastructures and

strategies to improve teacher quality; the students’ performance; and continuous professional development to equip the teachers with necessary skills and knowledge,” the DDSE said.

Vivek in his address said, “This meeting represents a pivotal step towards fostering a more cohesive and effective education system. By bringing together all key stakeholders, we can collectively address the myriad of challenges faced by the education department and work towards our common goal of providing quality education for all.”

He exhorted the teachers to “shed off all political differences and concentrate on improving the quality of education.”

On the matter of rationalisation of teachers, the MLA gave assurance that there will be “zero political interference in case of teachers’ transfer and posting.”

Techi spoke on the proposal for merging low-enrolment schools, and said, “Merging low-enrolment schools is often considered a strategy to optimise resources, improve educational offerings, and ensure sustainability.

“However, challenges like community resistance, logistics, and the impact on students have also to be considered before finalising such mergers, for which groundwork and a general consensus are required,”he said.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen advised the teachers to be sincere and always be abreast of the latest developments in their respective subjects.

ZPC Nabam Yakum pointed out that appointment of subject teachers as CRCCs and BRCCs “deepens the subject teacher scarcity,” and suggested that BRCCs and CRCCs be asked to teach at nearby schools.

All Papum Pare District Students’ Union president Gollo Lento said that there should be “no political or bureaucratic interference in the teachers’ transfer and posting; developmental activities in low-enrolment schools should be enhanced; and a fixed amount from the MLALAD funds should be issued to the education sector.”

DPC Tang Moromi presented an overview of the district’s education department. She highlighted the human resource strength, infrastructural assets, the students’ performance in the past two years, and the state government and central government schemes being implemented in the district.

All the ZPMs of Papum Pare spoke about the issues faced by the schools pertaining to shortage of subject teachers, lack of teacher’s accommodation, hostel facilities, and such. (DIPRO)