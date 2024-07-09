Natung chairs E/Kameng coordination meeting

SEPPA, 8 Jul: A coordination meeting was held here in East Kameng district on Sunday, under the chairmanship of Home Minister Mama Natung.

Several key stakeholders, including Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, and Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, besides East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, SP Kamdam Sikom, and all administrative officers and HoDs attended the meeting, during which the HoDs presented overviews of their respective departments, detailing the ongoing schemes and the projects being implemented in the district.

They highlighted the issues and challenges faced while executing the projects, and sought actionable solutions to overcome them, in order to pave the way for the overall development of the district.

Natung commended the efforts of all the departments and

stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services to the citizens.

He emphasised the need for “innovative solutions to address the unique challenges of the district,” and urged all officials to “work collaboratively towards the common goal of the district’s development.” (DIPRO)