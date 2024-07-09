Natung takes stock of issues, challenges in P/Kessang

LEMMI, 8 Jul: Home Minister Mama Natung held a meeting with the Pakke-Kessang district administration, the district police, and the heads of departments (HoD) at the circuit house here on Monday.

During the meeting, SP Tasi Darang delivered a presentation on the performance report and various challenges faced by the police department in the district. Darang appealed to the home minister to provide the district with adequate police personnel; improve the infrastructure of the Seijosa police station; establish fire stations in the district; and create a PS outpost in Sede.

DC Bani Lego in his speech requested the minister to fulfil the basic requirements of the district, and initiate steps to permanently settle the interstate boundary dispute.

Natung in his address assured to put his best foot forward in bringing transformation and reformation in Pakke-Kessang “under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.”

He stressed that “the heads of departments are the key implementing agencies for successful outcome of any government laws and policies,” and exhorted the HoDs to perform their duties diligently.

He also asked the district administration and the police to keep a strict vigil on the influx of outsiders from neighbouring states “and send timely reports on ILPs to the home department.”

Pakke-Kessang ZPM Sunil Nabam and PHE&WS EE Nyong Paloh also spoke.

The minister later inspected the newly constructed SP office and the SP bungalow here.

Natung was accompanied by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, and the meeting was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, and officials of the police department. (DIPRO)