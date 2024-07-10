Goyal, guv discuss marketing state’s products

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, and the two discussed avenues for marketing of horticulture and textile and handicrafts products of Arunachal Pradesh in the national and international markets, besides promotion of the state’s indigenous products.

The governor informed the minister that several horticultural products, particularly kiwi, are cultivated in Arunachal in large quantities.

“With assistance from the ministry, the farmers can earn a handsome amount,” he said, and urged Goyal to provide freight trains and cold storage facilities to enhance the socioeconomic development of the state.

Parnaik also highlighted the indigenous expertise in textiles and handicrafts among the local communities of Arunachal, saying that “this expertise is unique and exclusive, and needs assistance and promotion, as it would have a huge impact on the economic development of the people, particularly womenfolk, who are traditionally engaged in weaving.”

The two agreed that skilling the youths of the state should be in conformity with the industries being considered for establishment in the state.

The union minister assured the governor that his ministry would “explore various ways and means to be an active partner in the progress of the people and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.” (Raj Bhavan)