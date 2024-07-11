ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The 3rd Chairman’s Cup Badminton Trophy-2024 was organized by Nangram Toglik Badminton Club at Upper Taying Tarang village near Rajiv Gandhi University on 8 and 9 July.

The officer-student pair of Dr. David Pertin and Charu Danny won the championship title, defeating the pair of Tanil Tabang and Taje Pali 21-16 & 21-19 in the finals.

Dr. Pertin was declared as best player of the tournament for his overall performance, while the best smasher and the best defender awards were won by Tanil Tabang and Khimbu Miso, respectively.

The pair of Tai Tania and Tai Taju was declared as the best team of the tournament.

Trophies, medals and cash prizes were given to all the podium finishers, match officials and volunteers.

A total of 20 teams participated in the tournament.