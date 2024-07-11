Six youngsters find hotel placement after NCC, NGO skill training

TEZU, 10 Jul: A total of six youths from Arunachal have received placement at Sterling Hotels in Manali, Mussoorie and Darjeeling following the Homestay host training program which was conducted under the initiative of the North Eastern Region NCC directorate at IGGC here recently.

It was organized by NGO REACHA and funded by IIFL (India Infoline Group).

The trainees, who joined their respective hotels this past week are Subani Meyor and Jija Mipi (both have commenced their roles at Sterling Manali), Mawa Melo and Nuya Miso have started at Sterling Mussoorie while, Esuli Molo and Pinika Taidong have joined Sterling Darjeeling.

Additional director general of the North Eastern Region NCC Maj. Gen Gagan Deep expressed his gratitude to the IIFL Foundation and REACHA for transforming the lives of youth in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that the success of the six candidates will inspire others to follow suit.

The initiative aligns with the vision of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDNER) to further empower and strengthen the communities of the Northeast, informed a 1st Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC release.