Tawang police organizes awareness prog on new criminal laws

TAWANG, 10 Jul: Tawang district police organized an awareness programme on the new criminal laws with the administrative officers and district medical officer at the DC’s office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Tawang SP Dorjee Wangdi Thongon highlighted the salient features and significant changes made in the new criminal laws.

The SP said that a new provision has been made under the new law, wherein community service is one of the punishments for petty offences.

“The new laws are based on Indian thinking and more citizen-centric. These laws focus on justice rather than punishment with its key theme Sab ke Saath Samaan Vyawahar,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang asked the officers to familiarize themselves with the new framework of the criminal laws. He commended the district police for organizing the programme for the administrative officers of the district headquarters and Kyidphel circle.