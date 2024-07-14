Conserve wildlife, promote GI-tagging: DCM

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the tourism department to play a proactive role in conservation of wildlife and promotion of GI-tagging of the state’s products.

He said this during a review meeting of the department held at the civil secretariat here on Saturday.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the departmental works carried out during the last few years for tourism development in the state.

Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, who along with his adviser Mopi Mihu, the DCM’s adviser, the finance commissioner, the planning secretary, the tourism director, the planning joint director, and officials of the tourism department attended the meeting, requested

all the officers present to “work with renewed determination to take the department forward,” and emphasised “the need for the department to prioritise areas for tourism development and not do projects haphazardly.”

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo delivered a presentation on matters such as infrastructure development, human resource development, planned events, asset monetisation, and more, Tourism Deputy Director Gedo Eshi informed in a release.