Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

ZIRO, 13 Jul: The police here in Lower Subansiri district have arrested one Foridul Islam on the charge of peddling contraband substances in Hapoli.

Acting on reliable information that the alleged accused was peddling drugs and was in possession of suspected contraband, a police team comprising Inspector A Pansa, SIs K Yigam, Yomcha, and J Doye, ASI P Nobin, Head Constable A Golom, Constables NP Suyang and N Agi, and L/Constable K Odii, under the supervision of the SDPO and the SP, intercepted the alleged peddler at the Ziro Valley garage, where he works as a mechanic.

“During initial interrogation, the alleged accused revealed that he had supplies of suspected drug at his rental apartment. The team went to his residence and, upon search, 22 plastic vials and one plastic tobacco container with suspected heroin weighing 29.9 grams were seized from there in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses,” the police informed.

A case [u/s 21(a) NDPS Act] has been registered and endorsed to SI K Tacha for investigation, it said.