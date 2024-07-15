Corporate tax cut put Rs 2 lakh cr in billionaires’ pockets: Cong

NEW DELHI, 14 Jul: With the personal income tax collections exceeding the corporate tax collections, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the corporate tax cut has put over Rs 2 lakh crores in the “pockets of billionaires,” while the middle class continues to bear the weight of heavy taxation.

The opposition party’s attack on the government came a day after data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed that the net direct tax collection of Rs 5,74,357 crore (as of 11 July, 2024) includes corporation income tax at Rs 2,10,274 crores and personal income tax at Rs 3,46,036 crores after excluding the refunds.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “As we head towards the budget on 23 July, data has just been released that gross personal income tax collections amounted to Rs 3.61 lakh crores during 1 April to 1 July, 2024 while gross corporate tax collections were Rs 2.65 lakh crores.”

“This reconfirms and reestablishes the point we have been making for quite some time – that individuals are paying

more tax than companies,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“When Dr Manmohan Singh left office, personal income tax was 21% of total tax collections, while corporate tax was 35%. Today, the share of corporate taxes out of total tax collection has dropped sharply to its lowest level in a decade, at just 26%,” he said.

Meanwhile, the share of personal income tax in total tax collection has shot up to 28 per cent, he added.

Ramesh pointed out that corporate tax rates were slashed on 20 September, 2019 in the hope that it would trigger a private investment boom.

“But that has NOT happened. Instead, private investment has collapsed, from a peak of 35% of GDP under Dr Manmohan Singh, to below 29% during 2014-24,” he said.

“The corporate tax cut has put over Rs 2 lakh crores in the pockets of billionaires, while the middle class continues to bear the weight of heavy taxation,” Ramesh alleged.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the budget for 2024-’25 in the Lok Sabha on 23 July. (PTI)