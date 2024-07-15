SSS donates holy canon to monastery

[ Prem Chetry ]

NYUKMADUNG, 15 Jul: The Sherab Sangpo Sangha (SSS) donated 108 volumes of the holy canon Kangyur to Jamba Lhakhang at the Nyukmadung village monastery in Dirang subdivision in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The Kangyur is a Tibetan Buddhist canon containing a collection of sacred texts of the Buddha’s recorded teachings.

The SSS team, led by former abbot of the Gontse Gaden Rabgyeling monastery of Bomdila said, “We all yearn for peace within and peace outside, and to accumulate merits and peace credibility, we must practice and follow the teachings of the Buddha.”

The former abbot said that, “apart from annual reading of the holy scripture, there is the need to follow the canons of the Buddha.”

GB Karchun and gram panchayat member Karma Wangchu expressed gratitude to the abbot and the SSS for the pious gesture, saying that it would “benefit the villagers by organising annual Kangyur reading in the village.”