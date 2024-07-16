Guv, CM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed developmental projects, education, tourism, and budget-related issues, besides actions to mitigate the challenges due to natural calamities, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor said that “every citizen of the state, especially elected representatives, government officials, and the youths, must immediately commit to their greater duties and the overarching goals” of a developed Arunachal and a developed India.

He urged the people to “strive towards the vision of reform, perform and transform for the nation.”

Parnaik also highlighted the importance of using technology to ensure transparency, real-time monitoring, empowerment of all sections of society and the protection of their rights, and added that “the responsibility for transformation rests with visionary leadership, proactive performance from the bureaucracy, and active participation from the common people.”

The chief minister updated the governor on the state’s developmental progress and the new government’s initiatives.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and CMO Commissioner Sonam Chombay were also present atthe meeting. (Raj Bhavan)