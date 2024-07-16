RGU’s PhD entrance test concludes

RONO HILLS, 15 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here conducted its PhD entrance test,RGUPET-2024, for admission to 253 seats spread over 37 departments and institutes, offering PhD programmes, from 13 to 15 July.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha informed that 55.38 per cent candidates appeared for the written exam as most of the eligible candidates got exemptions from appearing in the (written) test with their NET and SLET qualifications.

Prof Kushwaha informed that “RGU will also soon conduct the second phase of RGUCET for admission to 200 plus seats in various new programmes, including PG, UG and diploma programmes being introduced in RGU from the current session.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that the results will be declared in due course, and that the candidates can obtain updates on the RGU website www.rgu.ac.in.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the RGUPET was conducted at the RGU centre only,following all standards of entrance exams.

“Examination sessions of three hours’ duration each were held in two sessions every day in three days,wherein 917 candidates out of 1,656 eligible candidates appeared for the written entrance,” he said.

Only the candidates scoring a minimum of 50 per cent mark in the written test shall be eligible for being shortlisted and called for the interview (vivavoce) in order of merit, in an appropriate ratio against the vacant seats in the department/institute concerned, including the RGUPET exempted candidates, he informed.

RGUPET Central Coordination Committee Chairman Prof SK Patnaik informed that the vivavoce/interview will be conducted “covering the synopsis/research plan part and research aptitude, other relevant knowledge domain, etc.”