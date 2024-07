ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Kipa Takar of Arunachal was elected as the general secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation (NEPSF) for four years in the federation’s general body meeting

at the Assam Olympics Association office in Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

Khevishe Sema from Nagaland is the new president of the NEPSF.