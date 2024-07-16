TCS members inspect schools; 4 GSS’ to be adopted

[ Karda Natam ]

SIPPI/LIDA, 15 Jul: Members of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), led by its president Larji Rigia, visited the government secondary schools (GSS) in Sippi and Lida in Upper Subansiri district on Monday to take stock of the schools’ management and infrastructure.

The staffs and the members of the schools’ management committees highlighted issues such as shortage of subject teachers, dilapidated school buildings, scarcity of drinking water, absence of boundary walls, and decline in the number of students’ enrolment due to lack of subject teachers.

Transferring teachers without appointing relievers, and lack of toilets in schools were also highlighted.

Rigia informed that the TCS will adopt GSS Sippi, GSS Lida, GSS Kodak, and GSS Nacho “for better functioning, improvement of school management,and imparting quality education to the students.”