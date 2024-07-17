4 arrested for attempting to peddle drug, sell geckos

NAHARLAGN, 16 Jul: The Naharlagun police have arrested four persons on the charges of trying to peddle suspected heroin and sell endangered geckos.

On 14 July, the Bander-dewa police station (PS) received reliable information that several individuals were in possession of and were planning to deliver suspected heroin in Sonajuli village under the Bander-dewa PS.

Based on the tip-off, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo constituted a team comprising

Inspector Kipa Hamak, Banderdewa PS OC SI Koj Tada, Head Constable DC Namsa, and Constables T Bomdam, R Tsering, and U Gogoi to apprehend the suspected peddlers.

“The team rushed to Sonajuli to locate the peddlers. The operation continued throughout the night in the Sonajuli village area. At around 5 am, the team established the location of one of the suspects’ house, identified as the residence of Mrinal Chakma (38),” the Naharlagun police informed in a release.

“A search was conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer and independent witnesses, leading to the recovery of 10 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 115.36 grams, hidden inside a grey bag. Additionally, three critically endangered live gecko lizards were found captured in the hut,” the release stated.

Upon spot examination, Mrinal Chakma disclosed that the drug and the geckos belonged to one Sobha Ranjan Chakma (36), and one Budha Joy Chakma(34).

“These individuals had arrived at his house on 12 July, 2024, and had been staying there since then. The accused persons corroborated Mrinal Chakma’s statement and accepted ownership of the drug and the critically endangered species,” it added.

The police team arrested four persons – Mrinal Chakma, a resident of Chakma village in Balijan; Sobha Ranjan Chakma, a resident of Dumpathar in Diyun (Changlang); Budha Joy Chakma, a resident of Durgachena in Tripura; and Likha Lilly (33), a resident of RR Colony 9 in Balijan (P/Pare).

A case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act, r/w Section 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972] has been registered against the peddlers.

The geckos have been handed over to the forest officials of the Itanagar Biological Park, as per the direction of the court, the release informed.