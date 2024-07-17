DLMC reviews ongoing projects in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 16 Jul: The physical and financial achievements of various ongoing state and central government projects under various departments in Upper Siang district were reviewed during a meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) held at the DC office here on Tuesday.

The heads of departments delivered presentations on the schemes implemented by their respective departments.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Oli Perme emphasised on proper monitoring of the works. She asked the departments’ heads to “ensure achievement of both physical and financial targets of the schemes, as set by the government, within the stipulated timeframe.”

Underscoring the importance of DLMC meetings, she said, “Whenever such meeting is called, all officers should take it seriously and make it convenient to attend the meeting without fail.”

Mariyang ADC Akan Reagon requested the executing departments to “conduct consultative meetings with all stakeholders and inform the administrative officers of the areas where the projects have to be implemented, in order to avoid any law and order situation and other administrative procedures.”

Reagon also requested the departments to “maintain quality of work during execution of any developmental project in the district.”

Officials from various departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)