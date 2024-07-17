Dist-level ‘Prerna Utsav’ held

TAWANG, 16 Jul: A district-level ‘Prerna Utsav’ to select two students to represent Tawang at ‘Prerna: The unique experimental learning programme’, to be held in Vadnagar, Gujarat, was held at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here on Monday.

Eight-eight students, representing 16 schools, attended the programme.

In his address to the students, T awing DC (i/c) Sang Khandu highlighted the need to inculcate moral values in students in their formative age. He asked the students to be disciplined in their conduct and sincere in studies. He advised them to be good human beings and better citizens of the country.

After the inaugural function, the formal selection process, involving presentations by the participants on the themes under Prerna Utsav, was held, at the end of which 30 students were shortlisted for interview by a panel of judges from KV Tawang, JNV Tawang, GTSS Tawang, and EMRS Lumla to assess the students’ personality and knowledge of the Indian culture.

JNV Principal ML Meena informed that “the orientation programme on Prerna Utsav at the school level was conducted in the respective schools, beginning 8 July.”

“The selected students will get to obtain firsthand knowledge about other parts of our country through such programmes. We can promote national integration and cultural exchange programmes of one state with the other,” he added. (DIPRO)