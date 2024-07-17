Kargil Diwas badminton tournament

AALO, 16 Jul: Fifty-four shuttlers, competing across five categories, are participating in a badminton tournament being organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the West Siang District Badminton Association, from Tuesday.

The tournament, being held at the Siyom Army Public School utility hall, is being held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is the celebration of India’s victory in the Kargil war.

It was inaugurated by the commander of the Formidable Five of the Indian Army. (DIPRO)