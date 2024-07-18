Disaster response skill dev. prog for police held at Khonsa

KHONSA, 17 Jul: The Tirap District Disaster management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the 12th Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted a disaster response skill development programme especially, for police personnel at the Khonsa police station here on Wednesday.

The programme, which was also participated by SDRF and fire service personnel, aimed at familiarizing police personnel with the knowledge and expertise needed to enhance community safety during critical situations.

During the programme, the NDRF personnel demonstrated on crisis management, search and rescue techniques, and coordination strategies, tailored for local needs.

DDMO Emily Tingkhatra stated that “this programme with NDRF personnel enables our officers to acquire essential skills that are crucial in safeguarding lives and property during emergencies.”

Khonsa PS OC T. Taloh said “such skill enhancement training equips our police force to serve better and protect us more effectively during times of crisis.” (DIPRO)