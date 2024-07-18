Orange, ginger & millet identified as potential ODOP products of Siang 

BOLENG, 17 Jul: Orange, ginger and millet have been identified as the potential ODOP products of Siang district during a district level committee meeting on One District One Product (ODOP) at Pangin on Tuesday.

ADC in-charge Niyang Pertin, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the importance of leveraging the benefits of the ODOP scheme and encouraged consideration of all parameters outlined in the scheme guidelines while choosing a product for the district.

“The identification of these potential products paves the way for focused interventions and strategic support to boost their production, marketing, and overall value chain enhancement,” Pertin added.

Revant Bhattacharjee, consultant, PMU (ODOP), E&Y LLP, an empanelled consultant of the department of industries, shed light on the various features of the scheme. He also emphasized the significance and benefits of the ODOP scheme, along with the essential hard and soft interventions by the government for its successful implementation in the district.

Assistant director of industries Jimmy Mize also spoke.

The meeting saw participation of all stakeholders, including the departments of agriculture, horticulture, textile & handicrafts, ARSLM, SHGs, and local entrepreneurs. (DIPRO)