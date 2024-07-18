Literary activities under RAA organized

MEBO, 17 Jul: The Mebo education block under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan(RAA) conducted literary activities among the students of the schools in the block at GSS, Kiyit in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Science exhibition, science congress and quiz competitions were conducted in two categories for the students of elementary and secondary level.

Block education officer Kangkep Perme highlighted the aims and objective of RAA and said that it “focuses on connecting school based knowledge to life outside the school and making learning of Science Mathematics a joyful and meaningful activity, to bring focus on innovation and use of technology.”

Mebo BRCC Genom Yirang also highlighted the aims and objectives of RAA- a convergent framework that “aims at nurturing a spirit of inquiry and creativity, love for Science and Mathematics and effective use of technology amongst children and encourage those who show an inclination and talent for these subjects to be encouraged and supported to heights of academic excellence and research.”

Prizes were awarded to the winners.

The winners will compete at the district level on 23 July.