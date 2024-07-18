Maintain professionalism in scheme implementation: DC

DAPORIJO, 17 Jul: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has urged the projects implementing agencies to execute the schemes/projects within stipulated time period with sincerity, while maintaining professionalism, for all-round development of the district.

Gambo was addressing the first coordination meeting with the administrative and departmental officers and officials at the circuit house here on Wednesday, after taking charge as DC.

While taking stock of the status of on-going schemes of the state and central governments, the DC directed all the heads of departments in the district and projects implementing agencies to come with proper power-point presentation in next coordination meeting for a thorough discussion on the projects/schemes. The DC also directed them not to leave the headquarters without permission unless emergency cases.

DC stated that he will maintain zero tolerance on any illegal activities including government land encroachment.

Stressing on collective efforts, the DC urged the officers to work as a team for the interest of district and state as a whole.

SP Thutan Jamba, ADC (Hq) Gamtum Padu and EAC Taya Yullu also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)