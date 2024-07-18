Mebo forest range conducts plantation drive along NH-13

PASIGHAT, 17 Jul: A plantation drive was conducted at Mebo alongside the NH-13 from Siku river to Mebo village as part of the 75th Vanmahotsava celebrations by the Mebo Forest Range under Pasighat Forest Division, East Siang district on Wednesday.

A total of 150 saplings of Azhar trees were planted during the drive which was themed ‘Ek Paudha Maa Ke Naam.’

The drive was followed by a short awareness programme at Mebo Moruk Musup wherein RFO, Mebo Range Domek Koyu spoke about the aims and objectives of the programme.

The event was attended by Mebo EAC Toni Mitkong, HGB, GBs of Mebo village, Dy. FR, beat officer, Seram Beat K. Modi, village secretary-cum-youth president and other officials of Mebo Forest Range.