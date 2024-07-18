Bike lifter arrested

RUKSIN, 17 Jul: Following a bike theft case, East Siang police arrested a habitual offender from Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The police team, led by Ruksin SDPO Ayup Boko and Ruksin PS OC SI Igel Lollen, in coordination with Dambuk PS OC SI Oding Tagi and his team, apprehended the bike lifter, identified as Nong Lego of Silluk village in Mebo sub-division.

He was absconding after stealing a bike from Bilat on 8 July.

The recovered bike has already been handed over to the owner.

Further investigation is underway.