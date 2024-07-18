SIFF reiterates no dam on Siang

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) made its stance-‘No Dam on Siang’ clear to the government during a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday. The group, in a representation, expressed its resentment to the government regarding the proposal to build an 11000 MW Upper Siang multipurpose storage project. It suggested that the government explore and initiate small dams and alternatives to mega dams in Siang and in the state.

The forum also objected to the recent detention of its convenor, Dunge Apang, and

anti-dam activist Ebo Mili. The two were detained during the visit of Union Power Minister M.L. Khattar.

“Instead of securing our demands, safety and respecting the tribal sentiments of a tribal state, our democratic rights are being systematically oppressed,” the memorandum read.

After the meeting, Mein, in a social media post, said that he has listened to the grievances and assured to take up their issues with higher-ups for a comprehensive solution forward. “We are looking forward to another round of meetings in the near future,” he tweeted.