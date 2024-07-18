Monsoon rain damage water pipelines in East Siang, major restoration works yet to start

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Jul: Monsoon rains in Siang belt has caused extensive damage of water supply pipelines at different rural areas of Pasighat, Mebo and Bilat (Ruksin) sub-divisions in East Siang district.

Heavy downpour in the region washed away water pipelines connected at Takilalung, Runne, Rani, Debing, Ngorlung and Ralung villages, besides Ruksin town (electrical colony) under Pasighat and Ruksin subdivisions thereby disrupted potable drinking water supply for few days.

The heavy showers further caused extensive damage to water supply pipelines connected to drinking water supply projects at Mebo town and adjoining areas under Mebo subdivision. It also damaged a 200-meter portion at Ahoali water supply project and made water along the lines halt.

Sources from Pasighat division PHED&WS office informed that the department officials have visited damaged sites and restored water supply at some portions using temporary measures, but major renovation works at severely damaged sites are not yet taken by the department.

Executive engineer of the PHED&WS division, O. Taloh informed that the assistant engineers concerned have submitted reports on water pipe damages caused by rain-flood during early this month and are also assessing intensity of the loss and damages.

Meanwhile, the PHED&WS division has forwarded a ‘flood damage report’ to the state government mentioning a requirement of Rs 1.52 crore (fund) for permanent renovation of the damaged water supply projects in the division.