DAPORIJO, 18 Jul: The officers and staff of the Upper Subansiri district administration observed a two-minute silence on Thursday as a mark of respect for late dak runner (DR) Tara Jaring, who passed away at his residence here on 17 July.

Jaring had been serving as DR under the district administration for the last 28 years.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, and five daughters. (DIPRO)