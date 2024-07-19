DC inspects work on alternative Rengchi route

KOLORIANG, 18 Jul: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, along with a team of ZPMs, the DDMO, and public representatives on Thursday inspected the ongoing work on the alternative Rengchi route, which has been undertaken by the NHIDCL.

The team took stock of the current progress and resolved the local issues concerning this stretch of the road.

“As directed, two teams from the NHIDCL have started executing the work from both ends of the stretch to expedite the completion process. Machineries and manpower deployed have also been increased, along with deputing police personnel to monitor traffic and law and order,” the DC said.

She further informed that the contractor has been asked to complete the work before 30 July.