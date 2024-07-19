Wangsu urges AHV&DD dept to combat economic challenges

NIRJULI, 18 Jul: “The department of animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development (AHV&DD) has tremendous scopes to work upon and leverage the opportunities in addressing the economic challenges of the people,” said Agriculture & Allied Sectors Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, addressing officers at a review meeting here on Thursday.

The minister advocated preparing a roadmap and vision documents “specifying the area of focus, in order to encourage livestock farming activities.”He also urged the officers to “identify potential progressive farmers who could become job providers in the future.”

He appealed to the officers to “take up development of green fodder in the districts, as the livestock cannot thrive without feed and fodder.”

“Corpus fund may be required to revamp the department, farms and fields, which can be used during exigencies and for revenue earning, since all activities of the department are seasonal and time-bound,” the minister said.

Wangsu’s adviser Talem Taboh advised the officers to “keep good rapport with the local leaders,” and emphasised that “DVOs should attend the developmental meetings in the districts.”

AHV&DD Secretary Hage Tari emphasised on “robust data and proper maintenance of the records in the department,” and urged the officers to “focus on prevention, treatment and immunisation of livestock.”

Various issues pertaining to the animal husbandry sector in the state were discussed in the review meeting.