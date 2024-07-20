Awareness prog on Missions Shakti, Vatsalya

PASIGHAT, 19 Jul: The East Siang District Hub for Empowerment of Women and the district women & child development department (WCD) organised an orientation programme on Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya here on Friday as part of the 100-day special awareness campaign under Sankalp – Hub for Women Empowerment.

During the programme, ICDS DD M Gao highlighted the programmes and schemes that have been implemented, such as Mission Shakti for the safety,security and empowerment of women and girlsthrough various interventions, and Mission Vatsalya, a central government scheme under the WCD department for care and protection of children,particularly children in difficult circumstances, and sought “support and coordination of line departments for successful implementation.”

Among others, representatives of the Child Welfare Committee, the Juvenile Justice Board, the SJPU, the police department, the OSC, and the CCI participated in the programme. (DIPRO)