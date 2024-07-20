Banks Nationalisation Day celebrated

CHIMPU, 19 Jul: The state unit of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) celebrated the 55th Banks Nationalisation Day with a tree plantation programme at the VKV here on Friday.

The AIBOC also donated three 30-litre water filters, three 125-litre dustbins with wheels, and three 60-litre dustbins to the VKV, it informed in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, state AIBOC secretary Kukung Tayeng said that “the employees of public sector banks have played a crucial role in upholding national values and serving citizens with the utmost commitment.”

“We have also endured a variety of economic cycles, exhibited resiliency, and continued to provide vital banking services uninterrupted, even during the difficult Covid period and during calamites,” Tayeng said.

He further informed that the AIBOC has launched a countrywide movement themed ‘Bank Bachao, DeshBachao’ to fight against privatisation of public sector banks in India.

State AIBOC president Tenzin Yanki urged the policymakers, regulators and other interested parties to “recognise the invaluable contributions of the public sector banks and their employees by addressing their legitimate demands.”