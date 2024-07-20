Guv, IFCSAP, NES, others mourn Mugli

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik mourned the demise of former minister Talo Mugli, and said that his death is a huge loss for the state.

Mugli passed away on 18 July at his private residence in Raga in Kamle district after a prolonged illness. He was 68.

In a condolence message, the governor described Mugli as a dedicated grassroots politician who made significant contributions to the welfare of all sections of the society.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) expressed shock and grief over the passing away of the former minister.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Talo Mugli, who was a seasoned politician and a veteran grassroots leader,” the IFCSAP said in a condolence message to Mugli’s widow Yayum Mugli.

It said, “In Mugli’s death, the state, particularly the IFCSAP, has lost a leader who made profound impacts on lakhs of people’s lives.”

“He was an executive member of the IFCSAP from 2017 to 2020, and remained a source of inspiration and strength in our endeavours towards protection and preservation of the rich culture and traditions, belief system and practices,” the message read.

Members of the IFCSAP observed a two-minute silence at the DIA convention hall in Chimpu on Friday as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) also expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former minister and NES Statesman recipient Talo Mugli.

In its condolence message addressed to Yayom Mugli, the widow of late Talo Mugli, the NES stated, “He was a renowned public leader, social worker, seasoned traditional specialist, and an indigenous thinker. His legacy as a traditional jurisprudence expert and a compelling orator of social ordinances of his time will continue to inspire us. He was a proud son of the community, serving the society in various capacities with impeccable dedication.”

“He started his political career as the GPM of Muri-Mugli from 1978 to 1985, the ASM from Muri Mugli from 1983 to 1985, and was nominated to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh in 1985. Hereafter, he was elected as MLA in 1990 from the 25-Raga (ST) assembly constituency and served as the deputy minister (power) in 1990-1991, the deputy minister of horticulture (independent charge) in the state council of ministers from 1991-1995. He was reelected for the second term in 1995 and served as the cabinet minister of irrigation & flood control and libraries from March 1995 to August 1996. He also served as the ,inister of power from May 1999 to October 1999. He was again reelected for the third consecutive term in 2000 and served as minister of rural development & panchayati raj from October 1999 to September 2002. He later served as the minister of public works department.”

“He also served as the chairman of the Kamle District Demand Committee and joined the BJP in 2004, and served the party in various capacities. He was the chairman of the State Political Affairs, the Appealing Committee, and campaign chairman of the western parliamentary constituency in 2004 and 2009. In recognition of his outstanding contributions towards the tribal socio-political and cultural upliftment at regional and national levels, he was conferred the Statesman Award by the Nyishi Elite Society (1999). He was also recognised by the International Gold Star Award (1999) by the International Forum for Non-Resident Indians, New Delhi, awarded in London and recipient of Best Citizen of India in 1997, New Delhi. He served as the founder president and patron of the Arunachal Badminton Association (2003) and the patron of the Arunachal Olympic Association 2003.”

“Late Mugli will be remembered for his unparalleled dedication and contribution towards the upliftment of the indigenous cultural consciousness movement in society. He was the chief advisor of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Priest Association and the Abotani Youth Organisation. Served as the national joint secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Vikash Parishad and immensely contributed to the socio-cultural growth of the state in various capacities, including chief patron and chairman of the Central Boori Boot Yullo Committee and patron of the Central Nyokum Yullo Committee and Nyishi Festival Council until his last breath. He was the sitting chairman of the board of directors of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation,” the release further read.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the NES prayed to Aanv Donyi for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The alumni association of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district also deeply mourned the passing away of Mugli, and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Mugli had done his matriculation from GHSS Daporijo, and was one of the seniormost members of the alumni association.

“Mugli’s contribution towards the development of his alma mater in particular and the undivided Upper Subansiri district will always be remembered,” the alumni association said, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) also mourned the demise of its founder president Talo Mugli.

ASBA executive members, coaches and players in a condolence meeting at the Dorjee Khandu Memorial Indoor Badminton Stadium here observed a two-minute silence and paid floral tributes to late Mugli as a sign of respect to the departed soul, under the guidance of ASBA honorary secretary-general Bamang Tago.

“Late Mugli was one of the pioneers of badminton in Arunachal Pradesh. Without him there would have been no badminton lovers across the state. It is because of his great love for the game that he became one of the founding members of the ASBA, which has grown into a well-known game in the state,” stated the ASBA secretary-general in a condolence message.

Former ASBA joint secretary Kalyan Dutta also mourned Mugli’s demise.

The ASBA expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.