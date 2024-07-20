Meeting on boundary issue held

YUPIA, 19 Jul: A meeting of the newly inducted members of the Regional Border Dispute Committee for Papum Pare district was held here on Friday to evaluate the groundwork done by the previous border committee, assess the current conditions, and formulate strategies to amicably solve the border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly inducted members include Land Management Minister Balo Raja (chairman), Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, and SP Taru Gusar.

Addressing the administrative officers at the meeting, Vivek highlighted the significance of “understanding on-the-ground conditions to address border-related challenges,” and said that “accurate and up-to-date information is vital for informed decision-making.”

“By assessing the ground realities, we can develop targetted solutions that address area-specific causes of border issues,” the MLA said.

He asked all the administrative officers to “complete the reviewed field assessments of the border areas by the end of August,” and proposed “convening meetings with the chairman and the Assam counterpart in September.”

Rebia spoke about the MoU signed by the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal, which resulted in the Namsai Declaration.

“To work out an amicable solution,” the MP called for “prior stakeholder consultations, which include inputs from local authorities, community leaders and the affected people, before taking any decision on the boundary issue,” and advocated thoroughly studying the Tarun Chaterjee Commission report.

He also encouraged “better coordination among the elected representatives, the administration, and the police and the forest departments on the boundary issue.”

The DC called for “maintaining status quo at the border areas and avoiding provocative actions at all costs.”

He presented a brief on the current status of the border issues with Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts of Assam with Papum Pare, and also highlighted “the action taken on the boundary issues of the previous meetings.”

The DC requested all to abide by the Namsai Declaration, and advised the police and the forest departments’ officials to “keep strict vigil in the border areas till an agreement is reached between both the states.”

Border People’s Forum president Nabam Akin Hinasuggested conducting local-level meetings in consultation with the stakeholders of the area, and conducting joint patrolling along the boundary areas by Assam and Arunachal to check illegal activities in the area.

He also pointed out the shortage of police personnel at the Kimin police station.

Interstate Border Affairs Deputy Director Rome Meledelivered a presentation on the position of the boundary villages of Papum Pare district and the demands of the affected people of Assam and Arunachal.

All the administrative officers presented the status of the boundary dispute cases under their jurisdictions.

DFO TT Toppu, Balijan ADC Takar Rava, Kimin ADC Tage Tatung, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja, the COs and RFOs of Kakoi, Taraso, Balijan and Kimin,and Border People’s Forum general secretary Teli Hormin also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)