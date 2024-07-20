State BJP celebrates 8 yrs of Khandu govt

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The state BJP on Friday celebrated the completion of the eighth year of the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal.

“On 17 July, 2016, Khandu was elected as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh after the state had witnessed political turmoil for months. After Khandu assumed charge as the CM, the state has witnessedpolitical stability and unprecedented developmental activities in all spheres,” the party stated in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP spokesman Techi Necha presented a brief on some of the successesachieved under the Khandu government, such as “the Sela tunnel, massive road development highways, village road connectivity, and resolving the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue.”

Necha also hailed “the bold decision taken by Khandu’s Cabinet to form a six-member committee to resolve the rest of the pending border issues with Assam.”

State BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar also highlighted the developmental activities undertaken by the chief minister, “like completion of the Donyi-Polo Airport within three years, road completion to unconnected administrative regions since the last 75 years like Tali, Vijaynagar etc, formation in the APSSB, passing the Arunachal Pradesh Examination Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment Act, 2024, etc.”

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge also spoke.