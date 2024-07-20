Villagers protest after custodial death in Changlang PS

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 19 Jul: Several residents of Kengkhu village in Changlang district protested before the police station (PS) here on Friday,following the death of a 47-year-old woman in police custody in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, late Khomlu Haisa, a resident of Kengkhu village, had been apprehended by the Changlang police on 18 July in a suspected NDPS-related case.

According to reports, the police on 18 July, as per standard procedure following the arrest, had taken Khomlu to the district hospital for medical test. The doctors of the district hospital here had deemed her fit for police custody.

She was, however, later found dead in police custody in the wee hours of 19 July (Friday).

The family members of the deceased said that they strongly suspect foul play and have accused the police of torturing the victim.

Late Khomlu Haisa is survived by her husband Sencheng Haisa, two daughters, and a son.

Tirap SP Singjatle Singpho, who is currently also in charge of the Changlang police station, informed The Arunachal Times that the postmortem of the deceased was completed on Friday and her mortal remains have been handed over to her family for the last rites.

The SP refrained from divulging any details regarding the case, stating that “the case is currently under investigation.”

“A case of unnatural death has been registered and we have also intimated the National Human Rights Commission regarding the case. A judicial inquiry is also on. Meanwhile, the police department has also initiated a departmental inquiry to uncover any lapses or negligence on the part of the police personnel,” the SP said.