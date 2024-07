ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has deeply mourned the demise of former minister Talo Mugli, and said that “his premature demise has caused an irreparable loss to the family in particular and Arunachal Pradesh in general.”

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the AITF prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul, and to bestow courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.